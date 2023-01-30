Watch Jennifer Aniston & Adam Sandler team up for new movie

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler are starring in a new movie together. The pair, who’ve previously worked together in numerous films, are starring in Netflix’s new romantic comedy, “Murder Mystery 2.”

The film is the sequel to “Murder Mystery,” which follows Nick and Audrey Spitz on a European tour to save their marriage. It’s not long before the two get embroiled in a murder mystery as they’re framed for for murdering a billionaire.

“Murder Mystery 2” follows the same vein, set four years after the original, with Nick and Audrey running a private investigative agency. Their lives are soon disrupted when their friend invites them to a wedding abroad, only to get kidnapped, leaving the couple stuck in a complicated and dangerous position. The film co-stars Adeel Akhtar, John Kani, Mark Strong, Mélanie Laurent, Jodie Turner-Smith, and more.

Aniston talked about the process of making the film, which was shot in 2022. “It was three months away from home. And that was challenging, only because I hadn’t been away from my dogs since the [beginning of the] pandemic. Also, Ukraine was a stone’s throw away,” she said to People Magazine.

Aniston said that while it was tough to make a comedy film while the world is in such a complicated state, it’s important for people to have things that make them laugh and be happy. “I reminded myself that this is what people need. People want to laugh. People need comedies. People like to not think for a minute,” she said.

“Murder Mystery 2” premieres on Netflix on March 31.