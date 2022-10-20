Natalie Morales has been cast in season 3 of “The Morning Show”

The Morning Show has a new cast member! On Wednesday, it was revealed by Variety, that Natalie Morales, who is of Cuban descent, has a recurring role in season 3 of the successful show.

Morales will play “Kate Danton,” Stella’s (Greta Lee) best friend from Stanford. According to the outlet, the besties were a part of a start-up incubator run by Paul Mark, who will be played by the recently announced, Jon Hamm.

The 37-year-old actress was born in Florida and is also a film director and writer. In 2010, she appeared in Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps and Going the Distance. She also appeared in The Grinder, Abby’s, Parks and Recreation, The Newsroom, and Dead to Me. Her directorial debut film was the 2021 teen comedy Plan B.

On Wednesday, Morales shared a screenshot of Variety’s article with the catchy caption, “Nat’s outta the bag.” The Parks and Recreation star had the support of many in the comments. “IM SO SO HAPPY ABOUT THIS!!!!,” wrote Madison Bailee.

Malin Akerman commented, “Yes!!!!!!! So frigging excited for you!!! That’s amazing and I love the show!!

Nicole Beharie, Tig Notaro, and Stephen Fry have also recently been announced as cast members. Led by Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, the Apple TV Plus series also stars Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Desean Terry, Janina Gavankar, Tom Irwin, Marcia Gay Harden, Ruairi O’Connor, Hasan Minhaj, Holland Taylor, Tara Karsian and Valeria Golino, and Julianna Marguiles.