Zoe Saldana and Reese Witherspoon gush about each other at the ‘From Scratch’ premiere

Zoe Saldana and Reese Witherspoon are proving to be one of the strongest friendships in Hollywood! The women attended the From Scratch premiere Monday where they gushed about each other on the red carpet.

Produced by Witherspoon, From Scratch is a Netflix romantic drama series based set on the memoir, set in the lush Sicilian countryside, From Scratch: A Memoir of Love, Sicily, by Tembi Locke.

Saldana stars as Amahle “Amy” Wheeler, an American student studying in Italy, who meets and falls in love with Lino, a Sicilian chef, played by Eugenio Mastrandrea. When Lino faces health issues, the couple’s future is threatened, and the two families come together.

At the premiere, Witherspoon revealed the moment she knew Saldana was right for the role. “I went out to dinner with Zoe and her husband and she was speaking Italian and I was like ‘oh my god, she’s perfect for this,’” she told Entertainment Tonight.

“So we called her the next day like, ‘we have a book we want you to read,’ and it ended up being this incredible producer journey with her, and she’s just sublime in it” she gushed.

“It’s just stunning to see her in a contemporary piece, as a modern woman, a mother, and this woman who looks for the beauty in life,” Witherspoon added. “I feel like she played it so beautifully.”