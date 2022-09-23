Zoe Saldaña’s reveals her best anti-aging secret

Zoē Saldaña’s best anti-aging secret doesn’t come in a jar. In a recent interview with People, the mom of three said her kids keep her youthful. “It’s like Benjamin Button; I’ll take that as a compliment,” she said, referring to her looks.

“I think having children keeps me out of trouble a lot,” she continues. “I go to bed early. I eat better. I sleep longer sometimes. I’m back to sleeping,” Saldaña told the publication.

“I was having a lot of problems with my sleep. Whereas right before I had them, I was very much of the policy of work hard, play hard,” she explains. “And I loved my life like that. But I feel like having children happened at the right time for me because in your mid-thirties to late thirties, early forties, that’s when you go to bed thinking that you’re one thing, and you wake up feeling like something else.”

“And I started having kids during that time. So that saved me from a lot,” she adds.

The Dominican descent actress and husband Marco Perego share twin boys Cy Aridio and Bowie Ezio, 7, and 5-year-old Zen Anton Hilario.

Saldaña stars in the upcoming Netflix original series From Scratch, based on Tembi Locke’s best-selling memoir From Scratch: A Memoir of Love, Sicily, and Finding Home. Produced by Nzingha Stewart, Guy Louthan, Emily Ferenbach, Cisely Saldaña, and Mariel Saldaña, the story is available now.