Face Taping: What are the dangers of this viral anti-aging trend?

According to CNBC, TikTok has reached over 1 billion monthly users and has continued to grow over the years. With countless creators on the app sharing their beauty hacks, misinformation can spread quickly.

TikTok’s most recent trend, face taping (#facetaping has 4.4 million views), is one that some say should’ve stayed in the drafts. Board-Certified Chicago, Illinois Plastic Surgeon Dr. Michael Horn shared with HOLA! USA the dangers of this viral anti-aging hack and why you should steer clear of it.

What is ‘Face Taping’?

Face Taping is when one uses a piece of tape to “freeze” their face while they sleep. The idea is that the tape will keep the muscles in place throughout the night, limiting their motion and therefore minimizing wrinkles. During our sleep, it’s possible we can still make facial expressions and move around as we adjust; using tape is supposed to “keep it in place,” preventing wrinkle formation.

Is it Safe?

Aside from being unrealistic to use a piece of tape to keep your face in place throughout the night, it can do more harm than good. Using a piece of tape, especially one that is “supposed” to hold your skin down for a whole night, can damage the skin barrier when you take it off. This tape isn’t made to be safe on the skin and can cause redness, irritation, and acne breakouts. The adhesive must be incredibly tight and, therefore, uncomfortable to use for an extended time to “hold” the muscles.

Does it Work?

In theory, using tape to keep muscles in place while you sleep, not allowing them to wrinkle as you move throughout the night, should work. However, it can have the complete opposite effect when it comes to reducing fine lines and wrinkles. When you tape your face to hold muscles still, you’re preventing them from doing what they’re supposed to, thus, adding resistance. In doing so, you’re training your facial muscles to work harder and, in turn, become more powerful. Over time they can become stronger, accelerating the formation of the fine lines and wrinkles you were hoping to avoid.