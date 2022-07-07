What is hyaluronic acid, and what does it do for your skin?

The first thing we need to know about hyaluronic acid is its pronunciation. Although it sounds like a tongue twister once you grab hold of it, it isn’t that hard. So hi-ah-lew-ron-ic acid is a gooey substance your body produces naturally, especially in the eyes, joints, and skin.

Hyaluronic acid does wonders to the body and has plenty of benefits.

What are the benefits of hyaluronic acid?

It keeps things hydrated

Hyaluronic acid retains water. To put it into context, just a quarter-teaspoon of hyaluronic acid can hold about one and a half gallons of water. Therefore, hyaluronic acid is one of the most common treatments in moisturizing creams, lotions, ointments, and serums.

It reduces wrinkles

Hyaluronic acid —in addition to retinol— is among the best anti-aging substances. Its properties help skin stretch and flex and also help wounded areas heal faster with minimal scarring.

Is hyaluronic acid safe?

Yes. Reactions or side effects from hyaluronic acid are rare, and the best part is that unlikely other substances or vitamins like retinol, it’s safe to use if you’re pregnant or nursing.

Can I mix hyaluronic acid with other products?

Combining hyaluronic acid with other compounds may have some side effects. Here’s a list of ingredients that we should not mix.

Where can I buy hyaluronic acid?

There are many brands in the market selling hyaluronic acid. Whether you want lotions, creams, gels, ointments, patches, or serums, your favorite skincare company will most likely carry the product.