Do’s and Don’ts of using retinol

Your face is your cover letter and you want it to be as radiant as possible. In the quest for dermal perfection and at the request of the cosmetics industry, scientists discovered retinol. Although it’s been on the market for more than 30 years, it only received its quasi-magical status a few years ago, because it was prescription only before then.

Retinol is a derivative of vitamin A, which stimulates cell renewal and the production of collagen. Its greatest benefits are: restoring the outermost layer of skin and eliminating dead skin cells and oil; it effectively eliminates acne and minimizes signs of aging like wrinkles and spots.

Julia Roberts is one of the celebrities in favor of moisturizers with retinol due to the astonishing results it delivers, according to Huda Beauty

To benefit from the fabulous results promised by retinoids, you’ll need to develop certain habits, as these compounds can have irritating effects on the skin if used incorrectly.

Less is more

First, you should select a cream, emulsion, or serum with a low concentration of retinol, especially if it’s your first time. Ideally, your skin will gradually adapt to the substance and you’ll be able to avoid the redness, inflammation, and peeling that will wind up causing you to stop using the product.

Ease into it

Although it can become part of your daily routine, start out by using it twice a week and increase use gradually if you don’t experience any irritation or other side effects. You should ideally use it every other day.

You can start with a beginner-friendly retinol moisturizer such as Fleur & Bee’s unique new moisturizer Youth Fairy. It’s perfect for people new to the ingredient as the cream has a small dosage of retinol (0.03%) which helps you build up a tolerance to retinol while reaping all of its benefits. The Youth Fairy moisturizer also includes organic ingredients such as evening primrose oil, aloe vera leaf juice, sea buckthorn oil and shea butter, all great to amplify its anti-aging properties.

Fleur & Bee’s unique new moisturizer Youth Fairy is a perfect beginner retinol product

For your eye contour

Although you should only use cream made specifically for the delicate skin around your eyes, you can blend retinol with a bit of the moisturizer you already use on this area. Murad Retinol Youth Renewal Eye Serum and Peter Thomas Roth eye cream are also great options.