Cosmetic Chemist & Celebrity Esthetician Elina Fedotova shares acne prevention tips

Everyone has dealt with acne at a particular time in their lives. And although these bumps are undesirable, they are also avoidable.

Cosmetic Chemist & Celebrity Esthetician Elina Fedotova, who is also the founder of Elina Organics & Spas, shared with HOLA! USA her nine lifestyles, nutrition and skincare tips to prevent acne.

Nutrition: We start addressing inflammatory skin conditions like acne and rosacea by suggesting dietary changes – reduce or eliminate soft drinks and processed foods because they are packed with different synthetic additives like nitrates, artificial dyes, and flavorings. All those ingredients could stimulate inflammatory processes in the entire body, including the skin. Most people see acne reductions just after they eliminate dairy and sugary foods. If indulging in a desert, I suggest choosing dark chocolate, fruits, or baked goods made from whole grains like oatmeal cookies.

Vegetables & Fruits: In general, you should increase eating foods that help to clean your skin from the inside out, and those foods include all organically grown greens like celery, cucumber, broccoli, and spinach. Substitute these for pasta or potatoes with a clean source of protein. One of the most healthy skin purifying foods is artichoke. It has a high concentration of silymarin which helps to detoxify and calm our skin. The most helpful way to eat an artichoke is to boil it for 10 minutes with your favorite spices and use the broth at least a cup daily. Organically grown watermelon also helps to purify the body and improve your complexion. Organic berries like red and black currant, blackberries, raspberries, blueberries, pineapple, and papaya will also help your skin.

Limit Stress: One of the main contributors to acne is stress. Cortisol and other stress hormones intoxicate our bodies and could damage all aspects of our health, including the skin.

Sleep: Generally, good sleep is essential in ensuring the body produces all necessary hormones for healthy cellular function. We need to make sure we are not going to bed too late and to make sure we are not sleeping in a room with a working computer and TV screens, and EMF emitting devices. I also would suggest having a cup of relaxing herbal tea with rose, chamomile, or valerian root. It helps you to relax and calm down to have a restful sleep.

