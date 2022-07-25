When it comes to purchasing foundations, it can be somewhat of a beauty science project. The good news is you’re not alone, and we’re here to make it a seamless process. Searching for a formula that caters to all skin types is key.

Whether you have normal, dry, combination, or oily skin, formulas are very important. You’ll want to go for a weightless, 24-hour, full-coverage foundation that helps control shine while boosting your confidence with its natural finish. Another essential aspect to pay attention to when buying a new foundation are the ingredients.

Luckily, we’ve rounded up the top ingredients you should look for when adding a new foundation to your cart.