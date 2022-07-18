The new viral TikTok contour trend you DON’T need to try

The United States’ summer is in full swing, and the risk of a heatwave increases as temperatures rise. And while staying hydrated indoors or under a shade is recommended, a new viral TikTok trend expert warns people to avoid trying.

We must be protecting ourselves against those harmful sun rays; however, if over-exposure occurs, there is something we should do. Victoria Evans, Education Manager at Dermalogica, shared with HOLA! USA the importance of applying sunscreen every two hours.

“Sunburn is caused by exposure to UVB radiation, and burning can take place in as little as 5-10 minutes,” the expert says. “The face, neck, and trunk are two to four times more sensitive than the limbs and will burn more readily. It’s important to note that all skins can burn, and you should wear SPF consistently to prevent this.”

The viral suncream TikTok trend where users are applying different levels of sunscreen to their face to highlight cheekbones and give a contoured effect is a big “no-no.” The shocking trend #sunscreencontour has 55k views on TikTok, with other videos steadily growing in views.

Victoria says, “This trend is dangerous and can cause long-lasting damage to your skin. Any tanned contour lines are essentially sun damage markings. It’s imperative to use SPF daily on your face, and during warmer weather, you should choose highs of 50 to protect your face from harmful rays. Using different levels in this viral trend causes unnecessary sun exposure, which can cause further problems with your skin. Make sure you reapply every two hours and ensure full coverage with at least 1/2 tsp for your face.”

Seven crucial tips to stay safe this summer