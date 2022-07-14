Best dermatologist-approved summer skincare and beauty tips

Summer skin treatments are not the same as those during the winter months. Whether you live an active life outdoors or enjoy the comfort of your home, it is important to tailor your skincare regimen according to your lifestyle and activities. In a conversation with Dr. Alicia Barba, she offers different self-care and beauty tips that we can adopt during the warmer season. From self-care tips to which ingredients to avoid during summer, Dr. Barba opens up about proper practices to adhere to during summer. Though face serums and exfoliators are a must-have in your skincare routine, she says “more is not better,” when it comes to skincare.

©Hola



Antiperspirants are a good alternative to block the smell and sweat

Deodorant vs. Antiperspirant

“A deodorant just masks the smell, it doesn’t have antiperspirants qualities, meaning it doesn’t block the sweat,” shares Dr. Alicia with HOLA! USA and explains why the antiperspirant formula can combat both - sweat and smell. “An antiperspirant has an active ingredient called aluminum chloride which forms an obstruction in the axilla and sweat glands and it blocks the sweat,” she adds.

The Dove Even Tone Antiperspirant is a good option as it features Vitamin B3 and can last up to 48 hours. It also helps to restore your natural underarm skin tone caused by hyperpigmentation. Alicia also suggests to freshen up with Dove wipes throughout the day and re-apply the antiperspirant.

Ingredients to avoid in the summer

Besides wearing an antiperspirant, Dr. Alicia also recommends wearing sunscreen and re-applying throughout the day. In addition, she advises avoiding products that contain alpha-hydroxy acids, glycolic acid, at-home peels, retinoids and retinol, hydroquinone and skin lightening agents because “some of these are contraindication in the sun.”

©Istock



Dermatologists recommend avoiding to pick your face as it can lead to permanent scars

Maximize skincare routine and minimal makeup

Since most people are currently wearing face masks, Alicia advises being mindful of your skincare regimen. “For me, it’s all about the eyes, I wear a non-tinted sunscreen, and I try not to wear a lot of makeup while keeping a clean skin,” shares Alicia as she wants to avoid getting the masks dirty. In addition, the skin specialist suggests avoiding face masks that sit too tight on your nose because you can get an ulcer. “The constant rubbing on the same place can cause acne and rosacea,” adds Alicia.

Resist picking your face

“Picking is for professionals,” she says. Touching your face can lead to a permanent scar and is recommended to leave the hard work to a professional. She also advises on using products that work for your skin and do not over exfoliate.