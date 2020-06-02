20 beauty brands pledging to support the African-American community

There is an urgency more than ever to fight for human rights and end racial profiling toward black communities more than ever. Whether you are out in the streets protesting peacefully or raising awareness online, you can continue supporting the Black Lives Matter movement while you shop for beauty products. Many organizations and brands are taking a stand and upping the ante to make their voices heard. In the recent tragedy of George Floyd and other African-American citizens, beauty brands are donating their profits toward African-American organizations to fight racial injustice. While many people struggle to have a conversation about racism, these brands are setting the example to customers by donating part of their profits to philanthropies and other organizations. We hope these businesses continue being transparent and bring cultural awareness about our zeitgeist while transforming communities.
SheaMoisture
Add on a 'Pamper Hour' to your 'Happy Hour.' Our Velvet Skin Cleansing Face Polish is made with Purple Rice Water, which was once reserved only for royalty in Asia. This skin-smoothing face polish leaves you feeling like royalty. #SheaFam, what activities are you participating in during your 'Pamper Hour'? Let us know in the comments below! #SheaMoisture
SheaMoisture has always been dedicated to serving its community and announced a new social justice coalition with a $100,000 investment in support of activists working toward social change and as a direct response to continued racial injustices. Through its new campaign initiative called This Has to Stop, the brand will donate $20,000 to five different activists work toward social change and cause such as mental health, legal services, voting initiatives, and training and education.
Kylie Cosmetics
Kylie Cosmetics is donating to different organizations to fight racism including Youth Justice Coalition, Black Lives Matter, Campaign Zero, NAACP and Equal Justice Initiative. In addition, the beauty brand also disclosed its number of female and black employees on leadership roles and within the company.
Sephora
To start, we’ll be hosting an Instagram Live with David Johns from the National Black Justice Coalition (@nbjconthemove) on June 8 at 9am PT to discuss how we can drive change for the Black LGBTQIA+ community. Stay close to this space and look out for regular posts and conversations on how to be an ally to Black Americans and stand up against racism and injustice.
Sephora is fighting racial injustice with its customers and allowing beauty shoppers to use their Beauty Insider points for donations. “When you redeem your points for a Charity Reward, Sephora will donate the corresponding amount below through our philanthropic partner, the Tides Foundation to benefit the featured charity,” mentioned the brand on their website.
Dove
We stand with those fighting against systemic racism. We hear you, we see you, we are with you. Black lives matter. We will take urgent action to make a difference beyond raising our voice. In the meantime, please join us in supporting our #CROWNCoalition partners who are doing important work on the ground @NatUrbanLeague, @colorofchange, @NAACP_LDF and @Western_Center. #BlackLivesMatter #TakeAction
Dove is taking action and ending discrimination with The CROWN Coalition. The beauty brand is encouraging people to sign a petition to bring anti-hair discrimination legislation and end society’s bias with women who have different hair texture. Hair bias can hurt black women and 80% are more likely to change her natural hair to meet social norms.
Madison Reed
The hair color brand pledged to donate $25,000 to the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund. In addition, the brand also launched a Colorist on Call to support customers during the application process.
OUAI
We stand with the Black community. We believe in unwavering equality. We are in the fight against racism. ⠀ We are committed to donating $100K this year to organizations that support the Black community and the advancement of an actively anti-racist society, starting with $25K to @blklivesmatter. But it won’t stop there. ⠀ We are committed to providing on-going education and development for our team. We know we can do better. We believe that change starts from within, and will continue prioritizing diversity and inclusion in our culture and through our actions. ⠀ We are committed to using our platform to amplify Black voices, Black creators, and Black organizations to ensure that this conversation stays on-going. ⠀ We are committed to using our voice against injustice and celebrate all of you who do too. Our voices are louder together.
OUAI is dedicated to fight racism and committed to donate $100K to organizations that “support the black community and the advancement of an actively anti-racist society.”
Honest Beauty
Being Honest means talking about the things that hurt, the things that are the most difficult, even when it’s uncomfortable. We’re heartbroken to see what is happening and we are committed to a world that is safe for everyone. We’re all in this together and we will lead with awareness, empathy and honesty to advocate for equality. As a company, we always strive to foster and support a diverse and inclusive environment. We are taking action by donating $100,000 to organizations fighting racial injustice, including the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund and the Equal Justice Initiative. Additionally, Honest has committed to matching all employee donations made towards civil rights organizations. We cannot change the past, but we can be the change we want to see for our future. *Update* We believe in encouraging honest conversations. We have noticed a minor grammar error in our post but have chosen to keep the image online to support and respect the open dialogue occurring on the post.
Honest Beauty is donating $100,000 to organizations fighting racial injustice including the NAACP, Legal Defense and Educational Fund and the Equal Justice Initiative. In a thoughtful message, the beauty brand expressed they advocate for quality and support an inclusive environment.
Billie
Billie donated $100k across Black Lives Matter and NAACP. Recently, some fans have accused the brand of blocking people who are being sponsored, “We’re not blocking, and we’re ending all of our relationships with anyone who isn’t supporting the fight against racism,” added the beauty brand.
Rare Beauty
We stand with the Black community and the fight against racism. We believe in celebrating our differences and championing diversity in all forms. We can’t accomplish this without consciously affirming the fact that Black Lives Matter. The cold and heartless murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and countless others are just the latest reminders of the gross inequality faced by the Black community. We’re committed to taking action against this, and as a first step, we’ve made donations to two organizations that need crucial support right now - @bailproject and @NAACP_LDF. With these donations, we want to send a clear message to the peaceful protesters that are in the streets fighting for justice that we are proud to stand with you. To our community, we urge you to use your voice. Please take the time to swipe through for ways you can help. Text, donate, email, sign petitions, educate yourself – no action is too small. As we continue to build this brand, we are committed to using our platform to speak up. We will not stay silent. #blacklivesmatter
Selena Gomez’s makeup brand donated to the Bail Project and NAACP with a thoughtful message, “We stand with the Black community and the fight against racism. We believe in celebrating our differences and championing diversity in all forms.”
Grande Cosmetics
In support of Black Lives Matter Movement Grande Cosmetics has donated $25,000 to the NAACP. “It is a priority to me and my staff to use the Grande Cosmetics platform to make a real difference in the world,” remarks Grande Cosmetics Founder, Alicia Grande. “We will not standby silently, but rather unite with our brothers and sisters to enact change now,” adds Alicia.
Pinkness Co.
Fight anti-black racism with a cruelty-free skincare brand. Pinkness is offering $5 off your order with the discount code BLM. Farah, the owner will be donating the $5 from each order received to Black Lives Matter.
Tata Harper Skincare
We stand with you. Those who are hurting, who are angry, who are working for change, who are educating themselves and others. We stand with you. If you’re able to donate, please do. @naacp, @colorofchange, @eji_org, @splcenter, @mnfreedomfund, @freethemall2020, @blackvisionscollective.
To end racial injustice Tata Harper is donating to five organizations working against racial injustice, including: The Equal Justice Initiative, The Emergency Release Fund, NAACP Legal Defense Fund, Black Lives Matter and Color of Change.
Anastasia Beverly Hills
Anastasia Beverly Hills stands in solidarity with the Black community. We are pledging 1 million dollars towards the fight against systematic racism, oppression, and injustice. This weekend, we began with a donation of $100,000 across the following organizations: Black Lives Matter, The Innocence Project, The NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund, Black Visions Collective, and The Marshall Project. We are taking the time internally to discuss new initiatives that will financially support Black owned businesses and artists in the beauty industry. When the details have been finalized, we will announce the process for submission or nomination, and we will update you monthly on recipients. We vow to remain constant and vocal supporters of equality. We vow to use our platform and our privilege to amplify the voices of marginalized groups that deserve to be heard. Thank you to our community for being a continued source of inspiration and accountability. #BlackLivesMatter
The beauty brand expressed their solidarity through a heartwarming message to its customers. Anastasia Beverly Hills began with a donation of $100,000 across the following organizations: Black Lives Matter, The Innocence Project, The NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund, Black Visions Collective, and The Marshall Project. “We are pledging 1 million dollars towards the fight against systematic racism, oppression, and injustice,” the brand shared on social media.
Glossier
Glossier will be donating $500K across organizations focused on combating racial injustice and will be allocating an additional $500K in the form of grants to black-owned businesses.
Glow Recipe
“Beauty and wellness would be less enriching, healing, and beautiful without the Black community,” shared the brand on their social media while announcing they would be donating $10,000.
Hourglass Cosmetics
WE STAND AGAINST RACISM, INJUSTICE AND VIOLENCE. As a first step, Hourglass is donating $100,000 across these organizations: NAACP, Black Lives Matter, Marsha P. Johnson Institute, Loveland Foundation and Thurgood Marshall College Fund. See below to learn more about how each one is combating racial injustice. We are committed to listening, learning and working towards systemic change. @naacp - Fights for equality for the Black community and people of color. @blklivesmatter - Builds power to bring justice, healing and freedom to Black communities across the globe. @thelovelandfoundation - Provides therapy and healing resources to Black women and girls. @mpjinstitute - Defends and protects the human rights of black transgender and gender non-conforming communities. @tmcf_hbcu - Champions opportunities for Black students in their journey to college and beyond. Link in bio to learn more. #blackouttuesday
Hourglass expressed they are fighting against inequality and discrimination and added “WE STAND AGAINST RACISM, INJUSTICE AND VIOLENCE. As a first step, Hourglass is donating $100,000 across these organizations: NAACP, Black Lives Matter, Marsha P. Johnson Institute, Loveland Foundation and Thurgood Marshall College Fund.”
Paula’s Choice
Black Lives Matter—period. We are deeply saddened by recent events and all instances of senseless violence against the Black community. We support inclusivity and stand in solidarity against oppression and racism in our country and across the world. Enough is enough. Paula’s Choice Skincare has donated $10K to @colorofchange. This is just a start; we are dedicated to doing the ongoing work required to actively impact change in our community.
Paula’s Choice donated $10K to Color of Change and added “We support inclusivity and stand in solidarity against oppression and racism in our country and across the world.”
Kosas
We will not be silent. We stand in solidarity with all those fighting against social injustice. Kosas will be pledging $20k to organizations who are actively fighting to make real change: Black Lives Matters, Black Lives Matters LA, and Color of Change. We urge you to do your part. Every single action counts. —Text FLOYD to tel:55156 —Donate to @blklivesmatter —Donate to @blackvisionscollective —Send a message to your congressional representative Sign The Petition —@colorofchange’s #JusticeForFloyd petition —Change.org Justice for #TonyMcDade petition —@colorofchange’s #JusticeForBre petition To find more resources to educate and take action, go to our Stories now.
Kosas’ inspiring picture brings awareness to our society and reality. “Kosas will be pledging $20k to organizations who are actively fighting to make real change: Black Lives Matters, Black Lives Matters LA, and Color of Change.”
Nécessaire
Every Sunday we share a self-care reminder. A quote. This Sunday is different. May we use today’s words to remind us all to never turn our back on racism and to always fight for equality. On behalf of our community we have made a donation of $10,000 to the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund. #blacklivesmatter
Every Sunday the sustainable brand shares a self-care quote but this time it was different, “In a racist society, it is not enough to be non-racist, we must be anti-racist.” Nécessaire made a donation of $10,000 to the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund.
Ilia
The skincare-powered makeup brand takes a stand against racial war and will be donating $50,000 across Black Lives Matter and the NAACP Legal Defense. “In order to see change, we have to be part of the change. Little by little, a little becomes a lot.”