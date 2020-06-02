20 beauty brands pledging to support the African-American community

There is an urgency more than ever to fight for human rights and end racial profiling toward black communities more than ever. Whether you are out in the streets protesting peacefully or raising awareness online, you can continue supporting the Black Lives Matter movement while you shop for beauty products. Many organizations and brands are taking a stand and upping the ante to make their voices heard. In the recent tragedy of George Floyd and other African-American citizens, beauty brands are donating their profits toward African-American organizations to fight racial injustice. While many people struggle to have a conversation about racism, these brands are setting the example to customers by donating part of their profits to philanthropies and other organizations. We hope these businesses continue being transparent and bring cultural awareness about our zeitgeist while transforming communities.

SheaMoisture

SheaMoisture has always been dedicated to serving its community and announced a new social justice coalition with a $100,000 investment in support of activists working toward social change and as a direct response to continued racial injustices. Through its new campaign initiative called This Has to Stop, the brand will donate $20,000 to five different activists work toward social change and cause such as mental health, legal services, voting initiatives, and training and education.

Kylie Cosmetics

Kylie Cosmetics is donating to different organizations to fight racism including Youth Justice Coalition, Black Lives Matter, Campaign Zero, NAACP and Equal Justice Initiative. In addition, the beauty brand also disclosed its number of female and black employees on leadership roles and within the company.

Sephora

Sephora is fighting racial injustice with its customers and allowing beauty shoppers to use their Beauty Insider points for donations. “When you redeem your points for a Charity Reward, Sephora will donate the corresponding amount below through our philanthropic partner, the Tides Foundation to benefit the featured charity,” mentioned the brand on their website.

Dove

Dove is taking action and ending discrimination with The CROWN Coalition. The beauty brand is encouraging people to sign a petition to bring anti-hair discrimination legislation and end society’s bias with women who have different hair texture. Hair bias can hurt black women and 80% are more likely to change her natural hair to meet social norms.

Madison Reed

The hair color brand pledged to donate $25,000 to the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund﻿. In addition, the brand also launched a Colorist on Call to support customers during the application process.



OUAI

OUAI is dedicated to fight racism and committed to donate $100K to organizations that “support the black community and the advancement of an actively anti-racist society.”

Honest Beauty

Honest Beauty is donating $100,000 to organizations fighting racial injustice including the NAACP, Legal Defense and Educational Fund and the Equal Justice Initiative. In a thoughtful message, the beauty brand expressed they advocate for quality and support an inclusive environment.

Billie

Billie donated $100k across Black Lives Matter and NAACP. Recently, some fans have accused the brand of blocking people who are being sponsored, “We’re not blocking, and we’re ending all of our relationships with anyone who isn’t supporting the fight against racism,” added the beauty brand.

Rare Beauty

Selena Gomez’s makeup brand donated to the Bail Project and NAACP with a thoughtful message, “We stand with the Black community and the fight against racism. We believe in celebrating our differences and championing diversity in all forms.”

Grande Cosmetics

In support of Black Lives Matter Movement Grande Cosmetics has donated $25,000 to the NAACP. “It is a priority to me and my staff to use the Grande Cosmetics platform to make a real difference in the world,” remarks Grande Cosmetics Founder, Alicia Grande. “We will not standby silently, but rather unite with our brothers and sisters to enact change now,” adds Alicia.



Pinkness Co.

Fight anti-black racism with a cruelty-free skincare brand. Pinkness is offering $5 off your order with the discount code BLM. Farah, the owner will be donating the $5 from each order received to Black Lives Matter.

Tata Harper Skincare

To end racial injustice Tata Harper is donating to five organizations working against racial injustice, including:⁣ The Equal Justice Initiative, The Emergency Release Fund, NAACP Legal Defense Fund, Black Lives Matter and Color of Change.

Anastasia Beverly Hills

The beauty brand expressed their solidarity through a heartwarming message to its customers. Anastasia Beverly Hills began with a donation of $100,000 across the following organizations: Black Lives Matter, The Innocence Project, The NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund, Black Visions Collective, and The Marshall Project. “We are pledging 1 million dollars towards the fight against systematic racism, oppression, and injustice,” the brand shared on social media.

Glossier

Glossier will be donating $500K across organizations focused on combating racial injustice and will be allocating an additional $500K in the form of grants to black-owned businesses.

Glow Recipe

“Beauty and wellness would be less enriching, healing, and beautiful without the Black community,” shared the brand on their social media while announcing they would be donating $10,000.

Hourglass Cosmetics

Hourglass expressed they are fighting against inequality and discrimination and added “WE STAND AGAINST RACISM, INJUSTICE AND VIOLENCE. As a first step, Hourglass is donating $100,000 across these organizations: NAACP, Black Lives Matter, Marsha P. Johnson Institute, Loveland Foundation and Thurgood Marshall College Fund.”

Paula’s Choice

Paula’s Choice donated $10K to Color of Change and added “We support inclusivity and stand in solidarity against oppression and racism in our country and across the world.”

Kosas

Kosas’ inspiring picture brings awareness to our society and reality. “Kosas will be pledging $20k to organizations who are actively fighting to make real change: Black Lives Matters, Black Lives Matters LA, and Color of Change.”

Nécessaire



Every Sunday the sustainable brand shares a self-care quote but this time it was different, “In a racist society, it is not enough to be non-racist, we must be anti-racist.” Nécessaire made a donation of $10,000 to the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund.

Ilia

The skincare-powered makeup brand takes a stand against racial war and will be donating $50,000 across Black Lives Matter and the NAACP Legal Defense. “In order to see change, we have to be part of the change. Little by little, a little becomes a lot.”