Selena Gomez’s ‘Working Girl’ reboot gets the stamp approval from Sigourney Weaver

Selena Gomez’sWorking Girl reboot has officially been approved by Sigourney Weaver. The Oscar-nominated actress played Katharine Parker in the 1988 classic.

Weaver attended Elle’s Women in Hollywood event this week, where she opened up about the reboot. “Go for it. I think it’s a great instinct to want to do that again,” Weaver told The Hollywood Reporter.

In the film directed by Mike Nichols, Parker is a conniving boss who steals her receptionist Tess McGill’s (Melanie Griffith) excellent business idea without giving due credit.

“It’s a kind of eternal story, you know? But seen in the new light, it’s especially interesting to think of Katharine double-crossing her assistant in today’s world.” “It would be worse, wouldn’t it? It would really suck. So I don’t know, I’m really excited to see it,” Weaver continued.

After Parker winds up in the hospital with a leg injury, McGill is ready for revenge. Pretending to be her boss, Tess initiates a major deal with an investment broker, (Harrison Ford) and things get ugly once Parker finds out.

It was announced in August, that Gomez and 20th Century was developing the reboot, with Gomez in final negotiations to produce. Per Deadline, Ilana Pena is adapting the script, and the film would likely premiere on Hulu.