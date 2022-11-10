Kaley Cuoco praises Jennifer Aniston for sharing her IVF story

Kaley Cuoco thanks Jennifer Aniston for sharing her experiences with infertility.

Cuoco shared Aniston’s story on Instagram, writing that it was impossible to know other people’s battles while thanking Aniston for her candor.

Cuoco at the premiere of “Meet Cute” in New York

Cuoco, who’s currently pregnant with her first child, wrote a message on Instagram. “You never ever know what people are going through behind the scenes .. stop assuming and judging every little thing!”, she wrote Cuoco. “@jenniferaniston thank you for sharing this story!!!”

Cuoco’s comments were made following Aniston’s interview with Allure, where she shared that she went through several IVF treatments some years ago. “I was trying to get pregnant. It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road,” she said. “All the years and years and years of speculation… It was really hard.”

“I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it. I would have given anything if someone had said to me, ‘Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.’ You just don’t think it,’” she said.

Jennifer Aniston attending The Hollywood Reporter 2021 Power 100 Women in Entertainment

Cuoco shared the news of her pregnancy this year and shared that she felt horribly sick throughout the first trimester. She shared photos on her Instagram, showing herself lying in bed in between scene setups.