Jennifer Aniston opens up about her fertility struggles: ‘The ship has sailed’

Jennifer Aniston is opening up about her fertility struggles. The Hollywood star talked to Allure about her experience with IVF, revealing that it was a “challenging road” and that she wishes she had thought about some alternatives before.

“I’ve spent so many years protecting my story about IVF,” she admitted. “I’m so protective of these parts because I feel like there’s so little that I get to keep to myself… I don’t have anything to hide.”

The actress revealed that she was “trying to get pregnant” several years ago, explaining that it was a difficult journey, but she now has a different perspective. “If it wasn’t for going through that, I would’ve never become who I was meant to be. That’s why I have such gratitude for all those s–tty things.”

Jennifer says that at the time she was “throwing everything at it. I would’ve given anything if someone had said to me, ‘Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.’ You just don’t think [about] it,” she recalled. “So here I am today. The ship has sailed.”

She also talked about the media speculation throughout the years, revealing that while pregnancy rumors were going around, she was “going through IVF [and] drinking Chinese teas.”

Now Jennifer says she has “zero regrets” and feels “relief” after having gone through that journey. “There is no more, ‘Can I? Maybe. Maybe. Maybe.’ I don’t have to think about that anymore.”