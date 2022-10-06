Jennifer Aniston & Justin Theroux spotted having dinner in New York

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux have had one of the healthiest breakups in Hollywood. The couple, which were together for eight years, continues to spend time together and have a healthy friendship.

This past Friday, Aniston and Theroux were spotted having dinner together, accompanied by a group of friends.

©GettyImages



Theroux and Aniston at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

The pair met up in the restaurant Laser Wolf and were accompanied by Howard Stern, Jason Bateman, Jon Hamm and Jimmy Kimmel. The photo was shared anonymously on Reddit and shows the group smiling and having a good time together. While Aniston and Theroux weren’t sitting next to each other, they looked relaxed and like they were enjoying themselves. The two were seated on the same side of the table, with an unidentified woman sitting in between them. “Jen is just STUNNING in real life!” wrote the person who shared the photos.

While many speculate that these photos mean that a reunion between Aniston and Theroux is possible, their friendship and the fact that they still see eachother is no news. Aniston and Theroux have only positive things to say about eachother and their relationship, and they frequently interact on social media, greeting each other on their birthdays and celebrating the other’s projects and accomplishments.