Jennifer Aniston & Justin Theroux spotted having dinner in New York

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux have had one of the healthiest breakups in Hollywood. The couple, which were together for eight years, continues to spend time together and have a healthy friendship.
This past Friday, Aniston and Theroux were spotted having dinner together, accompanied by a group of friends.
The pair met up in the restaurant Laser Wolf and were accompanied by Howard Stern, Jason Bateman, Jon Hamm and Jimmy Kimmel. The photo was shared anonymously on Reddit and shows the group smiling and having a good time together. While Aniston and Theroux weren’t sitting next to each other, they looked relaxed and like they were enjoying themselves. The two were seated on the same side of the table, with an unidentified woman sitting in between them. “Jen is just STUNNING in real life!” wrote the person who shared the photos.
While many speculate that these photos mean that a reunion between Aniston and Theroux is possible, their friendship and the fact that they still see eachother is no news. Aniston and Theroux have only positive things to say about eachother and their relationship, and they frequently interact on social media, greeting each other on their birthdays and celebrating the other’s projects and accomplishments.
In an interview with Esquire, Theroux addressed their split and the fact that the two remain friends, something that continues to puzzle the media. He also talked about a rumor that claims the two split up since Aniston wanted to live in Los Angeles while Theroux wanted to live in New York. “That’s a narrative that is not true, for the most part,” he said. “People create narratives that make themselves feel better or simplify things for them. That whole ‘This person likes rock ‘n’ roll, that person likes jazz. Of course!’ That’s just not the case. It’s an oversimplification.”
“Like it or not, we didn’t have that dramatic split, and we love each other. I’m sincere when I say that I cherish our friendship. We can not be together and still bring each other joy and friendship. It would be a loss if we weren’t in contact, for me personally,” he said.