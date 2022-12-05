Justin Theroux tags Jennifer Aniston in touching post

Justin Theroux tagged Jennifer Aniston in an touching social media post.

The actor and passionate animals’ right activist shared a photo of his dog and a story about rescue pets and their owners, tagging Aniston and writing her a personalized message to help him spread the word.

The post shows his dog, Kuma, and different rescue dogs in the area of Ventura. “We were working in Ventura and wouldn’t you know it? We just HAPPENED to be RIGHT NEXT to @vcanimalservices,” he wrote. “KUMA had a feeling there might be some amazing puppies in there SO, we went over to meet some of them... and the human SAINTS that take care of them.”

Theroux shared the hard work of the organization and how he wished to help in one way or another. “KUMA used to be JUST like them...without a forever home,” he wrote. “SO!!! She DEMANDED that we do something! At the very least, she made sure it was easy to adopt them....ALL of their adoption fees have been paid... Now ALL they need is an amazing Human who is committed to taking care of them. It sounds like a lot, but you’ll soon see... once rescued, they take care of you. So if you’re in the Ventura area... ZUMO, SHOTTI, NO NAME, and STELLA would love a visit... and of course... more than anything, would love to take care of you.“

Theroux tagged Aniston in the post in order to get the post some more exposure.