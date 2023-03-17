What to watch: 7 movies and shows to stream this week - March 17

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, we sum up some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms every week. Today we recommend a mix of new releases and newly available titles, from movies and shows, all available to stream on the most popular platforms.

Swarm (Prime Video)

“Swarm” looks crazy. The series, described as a horror show with some comedic moments, follows Dre (Dominique Fishbank), a fan of a Beyonce like singer who appears to be seriously disturbed. She embarks on a cross country trek jampacked with characters played by the likes of Billie Eilish, Kiersey Clemons, Paris Jackson, and more.

Class of ‘07 (Prime Video)

“Class of ‘07” is an Australian apocalyptic series. Unlike other series that tackle the end of the world, ‘07 looks like a comedy. It follows an all girls high school reunion and the chaos that ensues once the apocalypse occurs mid-bash, leaving them all stranded on an island, reliving their worst teenage experiences. It stars Emily Browning, Caitlyn Stasey, and more.

Boston Strangler (Hulu)

“Boston Strangler” tackles a topic that’s well treaded, following two journalists in the ‘60s as they hunt for the infamous serial killer who murdered 13 women in the Boston area. It’s female perspective is a refreshing change, starring Carrie Coon and Keira Knightley.

Extrapolations

Think of any A-lister and you’ll likely see them in “Extrapolations,” Apple TV+’s newest series. Not quite, but its roster does include Eiza Gonzalez, Meryl Streep, Kit Harington, Edward Norton, Diane Lane, and more. The series follows multiple stories centered on climate change and how that’ll affect the world in the near future.

Shadow and Bone

Based on the adored YA Grishaverse novels, “Shadow and Bone” follows Alina (Jessie Mei Li), an orphan who discovers she has the power to control light and becomes immersed in a dangerous plot.

All The Beauty and The Bloodshed (HBO Max)

If you need to fill the “The Last of Us” shaped whole in your Sunday, I have a recommendation for you. “All The Beauty and The Bloodshed” was nominated at this Academy Awards for best documentary and its making its HBO premiere this weekend. It explores the life of iconic photographer Nan Goldin and her mission to hold the Sackler family — owners of Purdue Pharma and linked with thousands of opioid related deaths in the country — accountable.

Carol (Netflix)

Lastly, Carol will be back on Netflix this weekend, making for a perfect and melancholic-night-at-home-watch. There’s not much I can say that hasn’t been said best by other film critics, but it’s one of the best love stories (and films) ever made. It stars Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara.