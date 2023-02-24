What to watch: 7 movies and shows to stream this week - Feb 24

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, we sum up some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms every week. Today we recommend a mix of new releases and newly available titles, from movies and shows, all available to stream on the most popular platforms.

Outer Banks (Netflix)

Netflix’s soapy teen drama is back with a third season, providing viewers with a new batch of teen hormones mixed in with the drama and thrills of “Point Break.” The series follows a group of teens in the Outer Banks, an area in North Carolina filled with the very rich and the very poor, as they get involved in a mysterious treasure hunt connected to their leader’s father. It’s nothing new, but it’s quick-paced and sun-dappled, starring a great cast that includes Madelyne Cline, Chase Stokes, Madison Bailey, and more.

We Have a Ghost (Netflix)

Netflix’s new family-friendly spooky movie is “We Have a Ghost,” which stars David Harbour, Anthony Mackie, Jahi Winston, and more, and follows a family who moves into a run-down place only to learn that it’s haunted by a strange ghost, played by Harbour himself.

Party Down (Starz)

In recent years, revivals have become very popular. “Party Down” is one of those, reuniting viewers with a universe that paused over a decade ago. The series stars a bunch of comedy icons, among them Adam Scott, Jane Lynch, Megan Mullaly, and Martin Starr, as a group of caterers who hope to make it big in Hollywood.

Smile (Prime Video)

“Smile” was one of the biggest hits of last year, cementing the horror genre as one of the few types of films that brings people to movie theaters. The film stars Sosie Bacon as a social worker who witnesses something horrific and starts to feel haunted by a terrifying presence.

Bel-Air (Peacock)

The second season of “Bel-Air” is now available on Peacock. The series, a revival of Will Smith’s iconic ‘90s show, takes on a more dramatic approach, tackling more serious issues with middling success. It stars Jabari Banks, Coco Jones, Olly Sholotan, and more.

Liaison (Apple TV)

“Liaison” is a spy series with a focus on romance, starring Vincent Cassel and Eva Green, two of the most gorgeous people on Earth. So if the story is a dud, at least that part will be interesting.

Gravity (HBO Max)

Lastly, “Gravity” is now available on HBO Max. The film, directed by Alfonso Cuarón and starring Sandra Bullock, was a technological marvel at the time and has managed to stay relevant and powerful due to its sublime performances and a tight script.