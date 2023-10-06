Rosalía and Björk join forces to release a song for an environmental cause

Björk recently took to social media to reveal an exciting song collaboration with the acclaimed Spanish singer Rosalía. While the song doesn’t seem to have an official title yet, it carries a significant purpose—to support the efforts of activists fighting against fish farming in Iceland, particularly in the Seyðisfjörður fjord. The track is scheduled for release this October, and its mission is beyond entertainment; it aspires to spark change in its listeners.

The iconic Icelandic artist is using her global influence to rally support for the activists in her country who have been protesting these salmon farms for over a decade. According to the activists and video, these fish farms hurt the local ecosystem and have taken a toll on the health of farmed salmon and what’s worse, is that ﻿the salmon that escape these farms are mixing with their free counterparts, disrupting their genetic DNA makeup and risking their survival.

In the video Björk shared, which explains the reason behind this collaboration, she writes that she is sharing a song that she and Rosalía sang together and that the profits will go to those fighting against fish farming in Iceland. She also said that both she and Rosalía want to donate all sales from the song to assist the activists with their legal expenses, and they hope it can set an example for others to follow.

The unexpected collaboration between these two artists may raise eyebrows due to their contrasting music styles. However, it’s worth noting that last year, Björk mentioned that she was a fan of the Catalan singer, and back in 2018, Rosalía expressed how much she admired Björk when talking about experimental music pioneers. Their shared commitment to meaningful causes created a strong bond, paving the way for them to team up for this project.

In the song’s chorus, you can hear both artists repeating the words: “Is that the right thing to do? I just don’t know.” It seems like a message urging us to reflect and think about our actions and how they impact our environment. The video is paired with a powerful image of a struggling salmon and is meant to ignite global awareness about the urgent need for change.

Björk also shared a video explaining this to her followers in Icelandic:

