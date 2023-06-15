Rosalía goes undercover as a waitress: find here how she did [VIDEO]

Being a server is a notoriously tough job, and Rosalía showed the high risk of failure she experienced while working undercover as a restaurant staff member in Spain. The singer disguised herself under a wig and glasses and pretended to be a waitress in a candid camera episode of the entertainment show “El Hormiguero” hosted by Pablo Motos.

The video shows Rosalía arriving at her “new job” for her shift and immediately following the job’s duties, which included taking orders, delivering food, and informing about what’s on the menu.

©El Hormiguero



Unfortunately for the Spanish star, she couldn’t remember which meal corresponded to which diner, what was on the menu.

Unfortunately for the Spanish star, she couldn’t remember which meal corresponded to which diner, what was on the menu, or followed the kitchen’s rhythm; still, she maintained a friendly appearance and used her lyrics to entertain or engage in hilarious conversations.

The clip also shows her handling heavy trays loaded with dirty dishes while some customers and co-workers had mixed feelings regarding her performance. The “Con Altura” interpreter even dropped a tray, to which her coworker just stared at her in disbelief.

©El Hormiguero



The “Con Altura” interpreter even dropped a tray, to which her coworker just stared at her in disbelief.

To Rosalía’s surprise, people began recognizing her voice and then put it with her face. “Are you Rosalía?” one diner asked, looking at her, convinced by their words. Rosalía doubted to answers but then confirmed her real identity. She then proceeded to hug and take pictures of those who recognized her.

©El Hormiguero



To Rosalía’s surprise, people began recognizing her voice and then put it with her face.

Enjoy the candid camera below