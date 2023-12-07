Rosalia and Dua Lipa spotted together in Los Angeles: New song in the works?

Rosalia and Dua Lipa are making fans wonder about a possible music collaboration. The two successful singers were photographed together in Los Angeles, joined by music producer Bloodpop. The pair were all smiles, posing for a recent selfie, sharing a fun encounter, and teasing fans about a potential project.

Both musicians have been very active lately when it comes to their own music projects, with Rosalia recently releasing her song with Björk ‘Oral,’ which included a new music video where the pair can be seen fighting each other.

Meanwhile, Dua has just started her new music era with her single ‘Houdini,’ going through a hair transformation and teasing the new aesthetic of this new era, with new videos coming from the long-awaited album.

The pair are known for being open to collaborating with other artists, with Rosalia already collaborating with Billie Eilish, The Weeknd, and Travis Scott, among others. Other musicians have been open about wanting to collaborate with her on new projects, including Lana Del Rey and Sabrina Carpenter.

Dua has also collaborated with many artists, such as Elton John, Sean Paul, Calvin Harris, Andrea Bocelli, Miley Cyrus, Meghan Thee Stallion, and more. The fan-favorite singer is currently nominated for Song of the Year for the 2024 Grammys, with her song ‘Dance the Night’ from the Barbie movie.

Rosalia recently made headlines at the Latin Grammys, following her incredible performance of ‘Se Nos Rompió el Amor’ by Rocio Jurado, taking the stage and delivering an emotional cover of the hit song, with many looking back at her recent split from Rauw Alejandro, who was also in attendance at the awards.