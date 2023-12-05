Rosalia and Jeremy Allen White hold hands after confirming romance

Rosalia and Jeremy Allen White have confirmed their relationship. The pair shared the news to the world after a source confirmed that they were dating after spending some time getting to know each other as friends. The two were recently spotted while out for a walk in Los Angeles, holding hands as they both wore black clothing.

Rosalia and Jeremy Allen White

Last Friday, the two were spotted holding hands as they walked in what looked like a parking lot. Rosalia wore her hair long and held it back with a black headband. She wore the same shade for the rest of her outfit, made out of a sweatshirt, a skirt, some pointy heels and a purse. In the caser of White, he wore black pants and a sweater with white sneakers. He wore a beige cap, adding a pop of color to the look.

Rosalia and White have been spending time together over the past couple of months. Neither have addressed their relationship, but an insider confirmed the news to US Weekly. “They started out as just friends, but things have turned romantic recently,” they said.

Rosalia leaving the gym in Los Angeles

This week, Rosalia was photographed leaving the gym in Los Angeles, as she held on to her car keys and her headphones. Photos show her with her hair loose, wearing black tights and a sports bra. Over the outfit, she wore a long black coat.

Rosalia’s romance with White follows her engagement to Rauw Alejandro, a relationship that ended earlier this year. The two released their first musical project together, with the vinyl release scheduled for this December 15th.

