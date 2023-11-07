Jeremy Allen White opens up about his life-changing year

Jeremy Allen White has been a working actor for years. Despite his lengthy career, it wasn’t until he starred in “The Bear” that his life changed dramatically, catapulting him to fame, giving him access to projects he’s long wanted to work in, and linking him with global superstar Rosalia. White discussed his crazy year in a new interview, providing some personal details about his career and his persona life, which have experienced great change over the past couple of years.

In an interview with GQ, White discussed his exciting and booming career and his personal life, which has been the subject of much speculation. In May, his wife of over three years Addison Timlin, with whom he shares two daughters, filed for divorce from him. “It’s been insane,” said White when discussing his year. “A lot of high highs, a lot of terribly low lows.”

White claims the presence of the paparazzi has also been something new he’s had to deal with, and which make his life all the more difficult, prompting him to go out the street while wearing the same clothes every day. “It’s not fun, and it’s not nice, and it’s really weird,” he said of the experience.

“They know where I live,” he said. “There was a period where they were just chilling and when I would pull out [of the driveway], they would follow, and when I got home they were there.”

Jeremy Allen White and his relationship with Rosalia

While neither White nor Rosalia have confirmed or denied their relationship, the two have been seen out together a couple of times. They were photographed shopping for flowers together (a move that was heavily discussed on social media since White had been previously spotted doing the same thing with model Ashley Moore) and various onlookers claim the two were seen in a movie theater on a previous occasion.

It’s unknown if the two are dating or if they’re simply friends, but they share some things in common. Rosalia has also been through an intense break up as well, concluding her three year relationship with her fiancé Rauw Alejandro.

