The fashion world is no stranger to celebrities making bold statements with red-carpet appearances. During the CFDA Fashion Awards 2023, Rauw Alejandro, the Puerto Rican singer and songwriter, caught the attention of fans and fashion enthusiasts with his unique outfit.

The designer behind this striking look was Willy Chavarria. While the intentions behind the ensemble remain unclear, it left many wondering if it was a tribute to his ex and renowned Spanish singer, Rosalía.

©GettyImages



Rauw Alejandro and Willy Chavarria attend the 2023 CFDA Awards at American Museum of Natural History on November 06, 2023 in New York City.

One of the first hints that suggest a connection between Rauw Alejandro’s outfit and Rosalía is the choice of colors. Red and black, the primary colors in Rauw’s ensemble, are also the signature colors of Rosalía’s Motomami World Tour outfit. These hues have become emblematic of her musical journey and stage presence, making them a bold and intriguing choice for Rauw Alejandro’s CFDA appearance.

The Rose Connection

In addition to her name, which is a feminine given name of Latin origin meaning “rose,” Rosalía is known for her love of roses, and one of the most striking elements of Rauw’s outfit was the sizeable black flower adorning the lapel of his jacket.

©GettyImages



Did Rauw Alejandro pay tribute to Rosalía during the CFDA Fashion Awards 2023?

Rosalía has sported similar rose-themed accessories and imagery numerous times, making this an unmistakable nod to the iconic singer’s signature style.

Embracing Oversized Trends

Fashion trends constantly evolve, and oversized clothing has become a prominent style in recent years. Rauw Alejandro’s suit pants, characterized by oversized silhouettes, align with this trend.

Coincidentally, this is a style that Rosalía has frequently embraced in her fashion choices. The oversized pants, combined with other hints in his outfit, further suggest a connection to the Spanish singer’s fashion preferences.

©GettyImages



Did Rauw Alejandro pay tribute to Rosalía during the CFDA Fashion Awards 2023?

While it remains uncertain whether Rauw Alejandro’s outfit at the CFDA Fashion Awards 2023 was a deliberate homage to Rosalía, some compelling hints and connections suggest a tribute to the Spanish superstar. Regardless of the designer’s original intentions, Rauw Alejandro’s bold and unique look has sparked discussions and added intrigue to celebrity fashion.

Rauw Alejandro and Rosalía broke up in May 2023

“Wow, ‘they know everything,’” he wrote sarcastically. “We broke up exactly two months ago, we have responsabilities with our fans. A breakup can’t be announced the following day. I can be anything but liar and unfaithful. Are you happy now? Can all of you leave us alone?”

©GettyImages



Rauw Alejandro and Rosalía are seen leaving Craig’s on April 18, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Is Rosalía dating again?

Rosalía and Jeremy Allen White were spotted buying flowers in Los Angeles. The two were previously linked by a celebrity gossip account, sparking some debate from fans. The new photos appear to confirm the rumors, as both have exited long term relationships.

While it’s unconfirmed that the two are dating, earlier last week, the gossip account Deux Moi claimed that they attended a screening of the 1998 film “Wild Things” at the Los Feliz movie theater in Los Angeles. Some fans and viewers claimed they spotted White in the hallways of the theater, waiting for Rosalía to come out of the bathroom.