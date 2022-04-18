Motomami World Tour: Rosalía will have 46 shows across 15 countries

The Rosalía’s Motomami World Tour will kick off this summer with a massive 46 shows across 15 countries. The Grammy and eight-time Latin Grammy-award-winning artist announced her first-ever global outing in July in Almería, Spain, at the Recinto Ferial de Almeria.

She will continue making stops in Barcelona, Madrid, Mexico City, São Paulo, Santiago, New York, Toronto, Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, Milan, Amsterdam, London, and more before wrapping in Paris, France, at Accor Arena on December 18th.

Rosalia, poses during the presentation of her album ‘Motomami’ at the Bless Hotel, on 17 March, 2022 in Madrid, Spain. This album, composed of 16 songs and produced under the label Columbia Records, is the third of the Spanish singer-songwriter.

The tour celebrates the artist’s highly acclaimed new album MOTOMAMI and her well-known and groundbreaking hits. According to the information shared with HOLA! USA, after an intensive three-year creative process filled with incredible attention to artistic detail and overall global media picks, Rosalía will finally enjoy the fruits of her labor alongside her fans worldwide.

After the album’s release on March 18th and its positive critical response, MOTOMAMI debuted at #1 on Spotify’s Global Album Chart, making Rosalía the first-ever Spanish artist to accomplish this goal. The project also scored the strongest Billboard chart debut of any 2022 Latin album and achieved the highest Metacritic rating (95) of any album released this year.

According to Rosalía’s team, she oversaw the innovative and widely praised production for her performances on Saturday Night Live and her first-of-its-kind TikTok Live, which virtually gathered three million viewers.

If you are looking forward to joining Rosalía’s Motomami World Tour, you can secure your tickets beginning Friday, April 22nd at 10 am local time on www.rosalia.com. In addition, American Express Card Members can purchase tickets in select markets before the general public beginning Monday, April 18 at noon local time through Thursday, April 21 at 10 pm local time.

Verizon will offer an exclusive presale for the Rosalia 2022 tour in the U.S through the customer loyalty program Verizon Up. Members will have access to purchase presale tickets for select shows beginning Wednesday, April 20 at 10 am local time until Thursday, April 21 at 10 pm local time. For more details and to sign up, visit Verizon Up.

Rosalía will offer VIP packages for each show, including premium tickets, specially designed merchandise, commemorative concert tickets designed by Rosalía, and more! Package contents vary based on the offer selected. Fans can visit www.VIPNation.com for more information!

ROSALÍA - MOTOMAMI WORLD TOUR 2022 DATES: