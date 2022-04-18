Motomami World Tour: Rosalía will have 46 shows across 15 countries

The Rosalía’s Motomami World Tour will kick off this summer with a massive 46 shows across 15 countries. The Grammy and eight-time Latin Grammy-award-winning artist announced her first-ever global outing in July in Almería, Spain, at the Recinto Ferial de Almeria.
She will continue making stops in Barcelona, Madrid, Mexico City, São Paulo, Santiago, New York, Toronto, Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, Milan, Amsterdam, London, and more before wrapping in Paris, France, at Accor Arena on December 18th.
The tour celebrates the artist’s highly acclaimed new album MOTOMAMI and her well-known and groundbreaking hits. According to the information shared with HOLA! USA, after an intensive three-year creative process filled with incredible attention to artistic detail and overall global media picks, Rosalía will finally enjoy the fruits of her labor alongside her fans worldwide.
After the album’s release on March 18th and its positive critical response, MOTOMAMI debuted at #1 on Spotify’s Global Album Chart, making Rosalía the first-ever Spanish artist to accomplish this goal. The project also scored the strongest Billboard chart debut of any 2022 Latin album and achieved the highest Metacritic rating (95) of any album released this year.
According to Rosalía’s team, she oversaw the innovative and widely praised production for her performances on Saturday Night Live and her first-of-its-kind TikTok Live, which virtually gathered three million viewers.
If you are looking forward to joining Rosalía’s Motomami World Tour, you can secure your tickets beginning Friday, April 22nd at 10 am local time on www.rosalia.com. In addition, American Express Card Members can purchase tickets in select markets before the general public beginning Monday, April 18 at noon local time through Thursday, April 21 at 10 pm local time.
Verizon will offer an exclusive presale for the Rosalia 2022 tour in the U.S through the customer loyalty program Verizon Up. Members will have access to purchase presale tickets for select shows beginning Wednesday, April 20 at 10 am local time until Thursday, April 21 at 10 pm local time. For more details and to sign up, visit Verizon Up.
Rosalía will offer VIP packages for each show, including premium tickets, specially designed merchandise, commemorative concert tickets designed by Rosalía, and more! Package contents vary based on the offer selected. Fans can visit www.VIPNation.com for more information!
ROSALÍA - MOTOMAMI WORLD TOUR 2022 DATES:
- Wed Jul 06 – Almería, Spain – Recinto Ferial de Almeria
- Sat Jul 9 – Sevilla, Spain – Estadio La Cartuja
- Tue Jul 12 – Granada, Spain – Plaza de Toros
- Thu Jul 14 – Malaga, Spain – Marenostrum
- Sat Jul 16 – Valencia, Spain – Auditorio Marina Sur
- Tue Jul 19 – Madrid, Spain – WiZink Center
- Wed Jul 20 – Madrid, Spain – WiZink Center
- Sat Jul 23 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi
- Sun Jul 24 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi
- Wed Jul 27 – Bilbao, Spain – Bilbao Exhibition Centre BEC
- Fri Jul 29 – A Coruña, Spain – The Coliseo
- Mon Aug 1 – Palma, Spain – Son Fusteret
- Sun Aug 14 – Mexico City, Mexico – Auditorio Nacional
- Wed Aug 17 – Guadalajara, Mexico – Auditorio Telemex
- Fri Aug 19 – Monterrey, Mexico – Auditorio CitiBanamex
- Mon Aug 22 – Sao Paulo, Brazil – Tokio Marine Hall
- Thu Aug 25 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Arena Movistar
- Sun Aug 28 – Santiago, Chile – Movistar Arena
- Wed Aug 31 – Bogota, Colombia – Movistar Arena
- Sat Sep 3 – La Romana, Dominican Republic – Altos De Chavon Amphitheater
- Fri Sep 9 – San Juan, Puerto Rico – The Coliseo
- Thu Sep 15 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
- Sun Sep 18 – New York, New York – Radio City Music Hall
- Mon Sep 19 – New York, New York – Radio City Music Hall
- Fri Sep 23 – Toronto, Canada – Budweiser Stage
- Mon Sep 26 – Washington, D.C. – The Anthem
- Wed Sep 28 – Chicago, Illinois – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
- Sun Oct 2 – San Diego, California – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
- Tue Oct 4 – San Francisco, California – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
- Fri Oct 7 – Inglewood, California – YouTube Theater
- Sat Oct 8 – Inglewood, California – YouTube Theater
- Wed Oct 12 – Houston, Texas – 713 Music Hall
- Fri Oct 14 – Irving, Texas – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
- Mon Oct 17 – Atlanta, Georgia – Coca-Cola Roxy
- Sat Oct 22 – Miami, FL – iii Points Festival
- Fri Nov 25 – Porto, Portugal – Altice Forum Braga
- Sun Nov 27 – Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena
- Thu Dec 1 – Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum
- Sun Dec 4 – Berlin, Germany – Velodrom
- Wed Dec 7 – Dusseldorf, Germany – Mitsubishi Electric Hall
- Sat Dec 10 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live
- Mon Dec 12 – Brussels, Belgium – Forest National
- Thu Dec 15 – London, United Kingdom – The O2
- Sun Dec 18 – Paris, France – AccorHotels Arena