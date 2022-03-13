Watch Rosalia make her solo debut in Saturday Night Live

On March 12, Rosalia made her solo debut on Saturday Night Live, a feat that most performers treasure and mention as a highlight of their career. She performed two songs, both belonging to her upcoming record “Motomami.”

Rosalia performed “Chicken Teriyaki” and “La Fama”. As of this writing, she’s released three songs from her upcoming record, including “Saoko.” Introduced by Zoe Kravitz, Rosalia first performed “Chicken Teriyaki,” where she was joined by two dancers on a stage that looked like a runway.

For her last song, she sang “La Fama,” singing it alone. The song originally features The Weeknd, and is Rosalia’s take on the Bachata genre, a type of music that she loves and admires. Rosalia appeared in SNL once before, on the episode where Bad Bunny was the musical guest. She joined him onstage for “La Noche de Anoche.”

“Motomami” will be on released March 18th. In an interview with Rolling Stone, she discussed the long wait between her previous record and this one and the big expectations that people had attached to this project considering her enormous success. “In these last three years, I’ve wanted to focus my energy on giving this album a sense of risk and excitement overall,” she said.

Rosalia called “Motomami” “the most personal and confessional album that I’ve made so far.”