Rosalía will perform her forthcoming album ‘Motomami’ in a unique experience on TikTok LIVE

Rosalía is back with a new album, and to treat her fans, she has announced a virtual performance set to become a unique experience on TikTok LIVE on March 17th. The Grammy Award-winning recording artist, producer, and songwriter will bring the 14 tracks from her forthcoming album Motomami to life through a full-scale show, in which every song will have a unique visual and feel.

Fans will be able to listen to multiple songs of the album before its official release date of March 18th. The event is conceptualized and created by Rosalía, directed by Stillz, and produced by CANADA, with every clip filmed entirely on mobile phones.

©Rosalía



Rosalía’s performance for TikTok makes sense, considering that she continues to be one of the most favorited and beloved recording artists on the platform, with nearly 16 million followers and hundreds of millions of views on her videos.

Rosalía is also the most-followed Spanish artist on the platform. She also earned the newest followers of any Spanish artist in 2021 and was the most-viewed artist by a catalog of any artist from Spain last year.

As a genuinely game-changing artist, Rosalía uses TikTok to show off her playful side, whether she’s riding in a helicopter, enjoying a day at the slopes, or sharing sneak peeks of highlights from Motomami.

If you can’t wait for March 17th or 18th, you can enjoy Rosalía’s first three songs of the album, “Chicken Teriyaki,” “SAOKO,” and “LA FAMA,” featuring The Weeknd. Fans can watch the ROSALÍA TikTok LIVE at 7:00 pm EST/4:00 pm PST on @Rosalía and use the tag #ROSALIAMOTOMAMI to join the conversation.