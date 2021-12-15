Rosalía joins GTA Online radio station alongside Arca

Rosalía becomes part of the Rockstar Games family after joining their newest GTA Online radio station, MOTOMAMI Los Santos. The Spanish singer and songwriter will host alongside longtime Rockstar collaborator Arca.

MOTOMAMI Los Santos honors Rosalía’s forthcoming album and plays songs from Daddy Yankee, Mr. Fingers, Aventura, etc. According to Hypebeat, Rockstar Games revealed that Radio Los Santos would feature new music from Hit-Boy, Freddie Gibbs featuring Pusha T, TiaCorine, Rich the Kid, Offset, and Mozzy featuring YG, Saweetie, Future, Tyler, The Creator, and Kodak Black, and more.

©Getty Images





The Barcelona native’s new album includes a teaser showing Rosalía covered in red glitter and a snippet of Motomami title track. The long-awaited album comes after Rosalía’s 2018 breakthrough, El Mal Querer.

Recently, the singer took social media to share she got a parking ticket, claiming that she only parked on the spot for “five minutes.” The “Con Altura” singer stopped by the Miami Desing District to take some selfies next to a handpainted sidewalk sing, announcing her upcoming album Motomami, which will arrive in 2022.

If the 28-years-old would like to fight back and defend herself, she may request a court hearing within 90 days of the issue date of the citation.

Luckily for the Barcelona native, if she has to travel to another state or country to continue working in Motomami, she will be able to make a payment online, by mail, or by phone.