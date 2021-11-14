See Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro’s first red carpet together [Pictures]

Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro are the couple of the year! After many rumors, they recently confirmed their romantic relationship on social media; the only place where they have publicly boasted their love.

For fans, the moment finally arrived at LOS40 Music Awards 2021 Illes Balears. This is the event that they chose to exude romanticism, from the beginning of the gala, during the preshow and in the award ceremony.

On Friday evening, Puerto Rican artist Rauw Alejandro received his Los40 music award from his partner and Catalan artist Rosalía in a memorable moment that moved the audience. “To my beautiful girlfriend, who is my muse,” Rauw Alejandro said after which the pair shared a passionate kiss on stage.

Rosalía’s Blue Dress

On this occasion, Rosalia wore a vintage Dolce & Gabbana dress which was semitransparent pastel blue silk dress, with a corset and butterfly ornament. According to a second-hand buying and selling website called 1STDibs, the dress would be valued at about 11,939 euros. Does this sound familiar? Surely yes, from a similar dress worn by Kate Moss on the Italian catwalk in 1989. In Moss’s case, it lacked butterflies and had a touch of contrast with leopard underwear, clearly visible through the blue silk.

The couple finally confirmed their love after rumors began to spread

Rosalía y Rauw Alejandro decided to finally come clean on September 25, while celebrating Rosalia’s 28th birthday. Rauw posted a series of photos with the birthday girl, “Even if the sun goes out with you, the day never ends. Happy birthday, baby...” he wrote.