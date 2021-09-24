We partied with J Balvin in Las Vegas and this is how it all went down!

If there’s one thing we know for sure, it’s that no one throws a party like J Balvin!
This time we attended the sold out J Balvin Neon experience in Las Vegas, brought to life by Pollen Presents, diving into the singer’s universe for a three-day unforgettable musical journey, especially curated by J Balvin himself, which included a star-studded lineup, immersive entertainment venues, and special surprises at the brand new Resorts World.
The Colombian icon is taking over the globe with his NEON brand, giving fans the opportunity to step into his universe alongside his favorite friends and performers, including Karol G, Rauw Alejandro, Jowell & Randy, Tainy, Sky Rompiendo and more, choosing Las Vegas as the first destination for the first-ever NEON experience.
Starting Thursday night with a pool party at the exclusive Ayu Dayclub, the venue immediately transported us to the most unique carnival, filled with neon and color, dancers on stilts welcomed the guests to an outdoor space, where fans of Karol G from all over the world waited excited to see her perform her hit songs, including Tusa featuring Nicki Minaj.
The undeniable success of this multi-day curated travel experience in Vegas was initially planned as a two weekend event, however with 9,000 people wanting to enjoy the party, J Balvin NEON included an extra weekend, giving guests the perfect opportunity to make friends, enjoy all the perks of luxury hotels, experience the city’s unique nightlife and make unforgettable memories, all while attending exclusive events, watching incredible performances, and staying right in the middle of it all.
Continuing our Vegas adventure, Friday evening started with Matt Paris, Cornetto, and the legendary Jowell & Randy, getting the party started for a headline performance by our host, J Balvin.
The singer gave the fans everything they were looking for, singing all night and showing his appreciation for everyone in the audience, even inviting Jowell & Randy to the stage, performing his hit songs ‘Reggaetón,’ ‘Ay Vamos,’ ‘Mi Gente’ and ‘Con Altura’ featuring Rosalia.
J Balvin even got emotional as the night was about to end, sending the sweetest message to his girlfriend Valentina Ferrer, as they recently welcomed their first child Río, declaring his love for the Argentinian star and his new family.
Described as one “of the most influential voices in global music,” J Balvin revealed how excited he is to share this new immersive experience with his fans all over the world, creating a space “where all cultures can come together,” and an undeniable platform that amplifies “the presence of Latin music to more people around the globe.”
With still some incredible performances left, Saturday started early at Drai’s nightclub, where fans of Rauw Alejandro relaxed by the pool and enjoyed drinks inside the bungalows, as they waited for him to hit the stage, singing along to ‘Todo de Ti’ and ‘Algo Mágico,’ showing his dance moves and getting the audience excited for the night.
J Balvin talked about the idea of bringing together the Latin community, admitting he had the best experience with NEON. “My friends are here and colleagues who I admire. I love them, and I love my fans,” he shared.
“We went about a year without seeing them but now after going through all that, we’re back,” the singer declared, adding that he is extremely grateful to Pollen, “I’m so grateful, we’re so grateful that you guys made this happen. It’s a blessing to have you guys in this dream.”
If you missed out on this one, J Balvin NEON will continue with new curated travel experiences organized by Pollen, bringing special performances by Sebastián Yatra, El Alfa, Farruko, Sech, Arcangel, Mariah Angeliq, J Balvin and more, to Cancún and Punta Cana.