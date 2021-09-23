J Balvin surprises Valentina Ferrer with loving birthday celebrations

Valentina Ferrer celebrated her birthday over the weekend, with her boyfriend J Balvin and their son, Rio. The model turned 28 this past September 19th and J Balvin made sure to make the day as special and memorable as possible, providing her with a variety of gifts and surprises at every opportunity.

J Balvin surprised Ferrer with a loving and public tribute in front of the crowds of The Neon Experience, an event featuring Latin music in Las Vegas. It had the participation of a variety of reggeatoneros, like Rauw Alejandro and Karol G. J Balvin’s performance was joined by Jowell y Randy, where they did celebrated old school reggaeton. “Happy birthday to the mother of my son, Valentina. I love you, I love you so much. Thank you for being a great woman, I’m proud of you,” he said.

Photos and videos captured by friends show that J Balvin took Valentina’s birthday very seriously, decorating a private plane with balloons and a happy birthday banner in order to commemorate the date alongside some of Valentina’s closest friends. There was also a private party held, with plenty of cake, food, alcohol and music.