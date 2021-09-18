J Balvin shares the first image alongside his son

J Balvin and Valentina Ferrer had their son, Rio, three months ago. On September 17th, he shared one of the first photos featuring the presence of his son.
On an Instagram story, J Balvin posted a photo of his son in his stroller.
In the picture, we see J Balvin embracing this new stage in his life, walking his son in his stroller as they prepare to board a flight. The singer and performer has always been pretty private when it comes to his personal life, so fans were excited to catch a glimpse of this important stage in J Balvin’s life.
A couple of weeks ago, a fan asked him why he didn’t share more pictures of his girlfriend or his son, with J Balvin saying that he didn’t share it because it was his personal life. Still, since becoming a father, J Balvin has opened up a bit more about his life, from his relationship to his son. A couple of weeks ago, he went on Twitter to write a sweet message to Valentina. He wrote: “God bless the mother of my child, he couldn’t have a better mother.
Que Dios bendiga la madre de mi hijo, mejor madre no puede tener🙏— J BALVIN (@JBALVIN) September 7, 2021
J Balvin and Valentina Ferrer have been very busy as of late. J Balvin recently released his sixth studio album and was invited to the MET Gala, where he wore a suit designed by Moschino, made up of golden chains that, per his social media, by the end of the evening had left imprints on his chest.
Valentina Ferrer was also in New York since she was participating in New York Fashion Week.
J Balvin and Valentina met in one of the sets of the music video for his hit song, “Sigo Extranandote,” where she played his love interest. The pair made their relationship official when they walked down the 2020 Grammy Awards red carpet together. Valentina, originally from Cordoba, Argentina, won Miss Argentina in 2014 and represented her country in the Miss Universe pageant.