Rosalía’s fashion sense is unmatchable! The Barcelona native farewell 2020 and welcomed 2021 wearing one of the sexiest and most revealing outfits she has ever rocked. The 27-year-old Spanish singer wowed her fans in a custom hand-painted tulle mesh dress from London-based label, Noon Cottage Industry.

Founded in 2018, the brand caught the attention of other celebrities, including Kim Kardashian West, BbyMutha, and more. “My very first piece was more of an experiment,” says the founder, according to Vogue. “I did my degree in fine art, and I’ve always been interested in making; I’m very dexterous. I was broke at the time and thought, How can I make something in two days, rather than in a month, like with a film?”

The “Con Altura” and “TKN” singer completed her look with black briefs and matching Geta inspired shoes. The sandals resemble the traditional Japanese flip-flops.

Some of her followers had mixed feelings about her footwear selection. They compared the platforms with sponges, lifesavers, and one Instagram user went ahead, and jokingly said they are the new “Noah Arks 12 Limited Edition.”