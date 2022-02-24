Zoe Kravitz and Rosalia to host and perform in SNL

Zoe Kravitz and Rosalia will split hosting and performance duties on Saturday Night Live. The two will be making their hosting and musical guests debut, even if they’ve been featured in previous seasons of the show.

Coming soon! pic.twitter.com/d3Pk3HF1zJ — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) February 17, 2022

SNL, which is currently on break, recently announced the guests for their next three episodes, among them, John Mulaney, Charli XCX, and Oscar Isaac. On March 13th, Zoe Kravitz and Rosalia are scheduled to perform, making their SNL debut. Zoe Kravitz has previously appeared on the show, but this will be the first time where the show will be built with her performance at the center of it. Kravitz recently starred in the film “Kimi,” directed by Steven Soderbergh, and will soon star in “The Batman,” alongside Robert Pattison.

Rosalia appeared in SNL once before, on the episode where Bad Bunny was a musical guest. She joined him onstage as he performed “La Noche de Anoche.” She’s gearing up for the release of her third album, “Motomami,” expected on March 18th. This record follows “El Mal Querer,” her second record, which was a commercial and critical success.

Rosalia recently released a new music video for her song “Chicken Teriyaki,” featuring dancing and tailor-made TikTok beats. The video follows Rosalia as she encourages a variety of dancers to dance to her song. “Chicken Teriyaki” is the third song Rosalia has released from her upcoming record, joining “Saoko” and “La Fama,” which features The Weeknd.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Rosalia spoke about “Motomami,” referencing the wait time between this record and her previous one and some of the risks she took when making it. “In these last three years, I’ve wanted to focus my energy on giving this album a sense of risk and excitement overall,” she said. “The industry, sure, it might seem like everything is straitjacketed, because there’s money involved. Sometimes products aren’t fresh, or don’t flow the way they’re supposed to. I’ve tried to forget about the whole context, about the business. You can say whatever you want about the record, but it has risk and emotion — at least I think so and I hope so.”