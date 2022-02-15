Zoë Kravitz opens up about her new journey after divorce: ‘What do I actually want?

Zoë Kravitz is looking back at her relationship with ex-husband Karl Glusman, revealing there are no hard feelings between the two of them, and describing him as “an incredible human being.”

The ‘Batman’ star, who recently detailed how she prepared for the role of Catwoman, says she is still on a journey of self-discovery following her divorce in January 2021, just 18 months after the couple got married.

“It really is less about him and more about me learning how to ask myself questions about who I am and still learning who I am, and that being okay. That’s the journey I’m on right now,” she shared.

The 33-year-old actress says she has a different perspective about life, in reference to what she learned in her 20s and how she feels about it now. “I was a mess. I wasn’t making choices based on what felt good to me,” she explained, “Now we’re in an era of, ‘What do I actually want?‘”

Kravitz admits that she prefers to take a minute to say, “Maybe I should do this differently, and see what that feels like.”

The Hollywood star also says she is very “optimistic about life” and appreciates her past relationships as a learning experience, “All my relationships in life — my friendships, my romantic relationships, my family — the journey is learning how to show up honestly.”

“Sometimes we can’t show up, and that’s okay as long as we know how to communicate that we love those people,” she concluded.