Rosalia talks about the long road to making her ‘playful’ new record

Rosalia was interviewed by Apple’s Zane Lowe, where she discussed her upcoming record and how it helped her regain a sense of “playfulness.”

Rosalia and Zane Lowe had an intimate interview in a churro place in Santa Monica, where they discussed a variety of things, from Rosalia’s first couple of records to the making of “Motomami,” which is dropping this Friday, March 19. “To create Motomami I spent a lot of time in LA,” she said. “It really affected the project.” She also said that she took her time to make it because she needed “to connect with the urge” of creating. “I didn’t want to make an album just because now is the time to make an album. No,” she said laughing. “I don’t work like that.” When speaking of the process of building the record, she said it took nine months for her and her team to mix it and to create the visuals for it. “Things that I would love to be like this,” she said, snapping her fingers. “It’s not like this. I don’t feel I’m late if I’m going on my own rhythm.”

Rosalia also said this album is much sillier but at the same time more personal than her previous work. “I feel like I haven’t done that in the other albums. Also, they were much more serious if that makes sense,” Rosalía said. “And I think that in this one, I was like, ‘I really want to find a way to allow my sense of humor to be present.’” “Playfulness,” Lowe said, to which Rosalia instantly agreed. “Exactly. Yeah. Because also that’s how I feel.”

The songs that have been released have been dramatically different than Rosalia’s previous work, filled with playfulness and eccentricity, something that she also brought onstage to her Saturday Night Live performance, where she performed the songs “Chicken Teriyaki” and “La Fama.” We can’t wait to listen to the full record this Friday!