Serena Williams named Fashion Icon by the Council of Fashion Designers of America

New York City, the fashion capital of the world, witnessed a remarkable moment as tennis legend Serena Williams was officially crowned a fashion icon by the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA). This prestigious award, presented to Williams at a glitzy ceremony held at the American Museum of Natural History, marked a groundbreaking moment in sports and fashion as Serena Williams became the first athlete to receive this coveted recognition.

The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion has long been a force to be reckoned with on the tennis court, but what many may have yet to realize is that she’s also a formidable presence in the world of fashion. In her acceptance speech, Williams revealed her love for fashion and how she used it to distinguish herself, saying, “I explored fashion and style as a way to distinguish myself. In many ways, for me, the tennis courts became my runway.”

Williams made quite the entrance on the red carpet, showcasing her sartorial prowess by donning a stunning bespoke black sequin dress designed by CFDA Chairman Thom Browne. Her attire was nothing short of sensational, befitting the occasion.

To present her with the 2023 CFDA Fashion Icon Award, fashion mogul and television star Kim Kardashian took the stage, underscoring the moment’s significance.

Serena Williams, Fashion Icon Award winner (R), and Kim Kardashian, attend the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards at American Museum of Natural History on November 06, 2023 in New York City.

Reflecting on her journey through fashion, Williams spoke of her playful experimentation with style during her tennis career. “I designed skirts out of denim, and I wore purple tutus and bodysuits and put beads in my hair and braids. It was really just a fun time for me,” she reminisced.

What makes Serena Williams‘ journey in the fashion world even more remarkable is that she didn’t just dabble in it as a side interest. She pursued fashion education during her tennis career, attending fashion school between Grand Slam tournaments.

In 2018, she officially launched her clothing line, S by Serena, quickly gaining recognition and popularity. Her fashion endeavors are not merely about creating stylish garments; they carry a more profound message. “My clothes represent women everywhere - indomitable mothers, daughters, and sisters; resilient businesswomen and entrepreneurs; outsiders and underdogs; little girls with crazy dreams and unflinching women of color,” she told Essence magazine in 2019.

This CFDA Fashion Icon award is not just a recognition of Serena Williams‘ impeccable sense of style but also a celebration of her pioneering spirit. Throughout her illustrious career, on and off the tennis court, she has broken barriers and shattered glass ceilings. Her achievements serve as an inspiration for women from all walks of life, showing that you can be a fierce competitor in sports and still make your mark in the world of fashion.

As Serena Williams gracefully ended her 27-year professional tennis career in 2022 at the US Open, she leaves an enduring legacy, not only as one of the greatest athletes of all time but also as a trailblazing fashion icon.