J Balvin will be named ‘Latin Fashion Icon of the Year’ at the Latin American Fashion Awards

The brainchild of fashion legends Constanza Etro and Silvia Argüello, the Latin American Fashion Awards is gearing up for an unforgettable event on November 4th. The awards ceremony has named Colombian-born artist J Balvin the “Latin Fashion Icon of the Year,” the celebration promises to be a remarkable showcase of Latin American talent and culture.

Set against the backdrop of the iconic Altos de Chavón Amphitheatre in the Dominican Republic, the event will be hosted by the talented Leslie Grace, a singer and actress of Dominican heritage.

©Agencies GALLERY



J Balvin Named Latin Fashion Icon of the Year at the Latin American Fashion Awards

Both J Balvin and the Latin American Fashion Awards deeply cherish inspiration, hard work, and community upliftment. As a result, J Balvin’s selection as the “Latin Fashion Icon of the Year” shows his extraordinary journey and ability to bring the world together through music and art.

Etro and Argüello were excited, saying, “It’s a true honor to share the stage with J Balvin. His inspiring life story and gifted power to make the whole world dance together is an unparalleled combination that will heat the audience and empower the future generations of Latin American Talent.”

In response to the announcement, J Balvin said, “I’m excited to be celebrating the next generation of Latin American designers and be surrounded by creative minds looking to push the boundaries. I’m honored to be part of this event that cherishes hard work and creativity of the highest caliber.”

©GettyImages GALLERY





The Latin American Fashion Awards features various award categories, and Leslie Grace will unveil the winners during the ceremony. The event’s international jury, led by designer Haider Ackermann, consists of prominent figures in the fashion industry. They are dedicated to celebrating the essence of Latin American style and providing a global platform to showcase Latin American talent.

The jury includes notable individuals such as CFDA CEO Steven Kolb, ELLE USA Editor-in-Chief Nina Garcia, supermodel and activist Indya Moore, and many more.

©Getty Images GALLERY



CFDA CEO Steven Kolb, ELLE USA Editor-in-Chief Nina Garcia, supermodel and activist Indya Moore

The awards ceremony also highlights the rising stars of Latin American fashion, with designers like Raúl Lopez, Willy Chavarría, Johanna Ortiz, and Stella Jean among the honorees. Additionally, accessories designer Daniela Villegas, responsible project by Carla Fernández, fashion influencers Camila Coutinho and Marina Testino, fashion photographers Mar+Vin and Camila Falquez, and fashion model Hiandra Martinez are recognized for their contributions to the industry.

As a nod to the region’s rich heritage, the Latin American Fashion Awards has commissioned the talented contemporary artist Studio Lenca to create the Iconic Latin American Fashion Awards Trophy. Studio Lenca, hailing from El Salvador and currently based at Tracey Emin’s STK Studios in London, brings an unapologetically honest and unique perspective to the trophy design.

The Latin American Fashion Awards promises to be a night to remember, celebrating not only the accomplishments of J Balvin but also the incredible talent and creativity that defines the Latin American fashion scene.