The first Latin American Fashion Awards will take place in the Dominican Republic: How to apply

The upcoming Latin American Fashion Awards will celebrate the best Latin American talent in an unprecedented fashion event committed to promoting inclusion, diversity, sustainability, and love for Latino creatives.

The founders, Constanza Etro and Silvia Argüello, recently introduced the members of the prestigious international jury that will come together on Saturday, November 4th, 2023, in the iconic Amphitheater of Altos de Chavón in Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic.

©Silvana Trevale, Patricia Pietri and Costaiia



Latin American Fashion Awards

To guarantee transparency and opportunity for all the community despite their circumstances, the awards have a free open call submission for all Latin American talent who wish to apply to one of the 12 categories—submissions close June 30th, 2023, at 11:59 pm EST.

Amongst the Members of the Latin American Fashion Awards Prestigious International Jury figure:

Anna Dello Russo - Journalist & Fashion Icon - Former Editor at Large and Creative Consultant for VOGUE Japan

- Journalist & Fashion Icon - Former Editor at Large and Creative Consultant for Nina Garcia - Editor-in-Chief of ELLE USA

- Editor-in-Chief of Carmen Busquets - Entrepreneur, Strategic Investor, and Philanthropist

- Entrepreneur, Strategic Investor, and Philanthropist Carlo Capasa - Chairman of Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana

- Chairman of Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana Steven Kolb - CEO of the Council of Fashion Designers of America, CFDA

- CEO of the Council of Fashion Designers of America, CFDA Oskar Metsavaht - Founder and Creative Director of Osklen and Sustainability Ambassador UNESCO

- Founder and Creative Director of Osklen and Sustainability Ambassador UNESCO Sara Sozzani Maino - Creative Director of Fondazione Sozzani and International Brand Ambassador of Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana

- Creative Director of Fondazione Sozzani and International Brand Ambassador of Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana Kean Etro - Creative Director and Sustainability Expert

- Creative Director and Sustainability Expert Margherita Maccapani Missoni - Entrepreneur and Creative Director

- Entrepreneur and Creative Director Carlos Nazario - Fashion Stylist and Global Fashion Editor i-D Magazine

- Fashion Stylist and Global Fashion Editor Bruno Aveillan - Fashion Photographer and Filmmaker

- Fashion Photographer and Filmmaker Vívian Sotocórno - Fashion Director VOGUE Brasil

- Fashion Director Indya Moore - Actress, Model, and Activist

©Latin American Fashion Awards



The first Latin American Fashion Awards will take place in the Dominican Republic

Voting Process

To amplify Latin American Talent’se visibility and business development, the prestigious jury will select the nominees and announce them on September 5th on the digital platforms of the Latin American Fashion Awards.

The voting process will have two stages, online and on-site, depending on the selection criteria of the different award categories.

The talent can apply to any of the 12 award categories, which include:

Fashion Designer Fashion Brand Emerging Fashion Designer/Brand Artisanal Project Responsible Project Accessories Brand Fashion Film Model of the Year Fashion Photographer Fashion Artists (Stylists, Makeup Artists, Hair Stylists) Fashion Star of the Dominican Republic Fashion Influencer of the Year

©Enrique Leyva



The Award celebrations, hosted by the prestigious resorts of Casa de Campo and Puntacana Resort & Club in the Dominican Republic, will occur from November 2nd to 5th, 2023.

The opening night will be held in the historic private Villa of the famous designer Oscar de la Renta in Puntacana Resort & Club. The Award Ceremony will take place on Saturday, November 4th, 2023, in the iconic Amphitheater of Altos de Chavón in Casa de Campo.