J Balvin debuts new collection with Guess and FriendsWithYou and it's as lively as his music

Calling all J Balvin fans! The Colombian singer kicks off his Arcoiris North America tour in Atlanta on September 11 and because all true fans must have exclusive merch to wear to his shows, Guess is excited to announce their latest collaboration with the Latin Grammy Award winner and artists Friends With You. The Guess X FWY X J Balvin collection is an eight-piece capsule that debuts September 11, which means you can stock up on custom pieces made to make you stand out.

©jbalvin GALLERY



J Balvin debuts new Guess X FWY X J Balvin capsule collection

The limited-edition designs range between $29 and $108 and are part of a sweet selection of graphic long-sleeve and short-sleeve t-shirts in classic black and white as well as cozy hoodies in vibrant tie-dye prints. The fashionable items will be sold at every one of his shows during his U.S. tour, select Guess stores and Guess.com starting September 13.

"It’s important to me to give my fans a complete experience from the music to the art and the clothes,” said the Con Altura singer in a statement. “Thanks to my Guess family, FriendsWithYou and I were able to take things to the next level with this limited-edition capsule collection."

©Guess GALLERY



The partnership is a limited-edition eight-piece collection ranging between $29 and $108

Director of Brand Partnerships at Guess, Nicolai Mariciano, expressed his thoughts on the partnership. “Earlier this year we had a great opportunity to align with J Balvin and FriendsWithYou on his debut Coachella performance. Between FriendsWithYou designing the visual stage elements and Guess designing Balvin’s wardrobe there was definitely a special synergy created,” he stated. “I admire the work of both Balvin and FriendsWithYou because they continue to radiate positivity, happiness, and colors to the world. We are all very excited to come together and collaborate on this capsule in support of the Arcoiris tour.”

Aside from Coachella, J Balvin has previously worked with Guess for the Guess X J Balvin collection and if you hurry, you can still snag some of the pieces on sale!

