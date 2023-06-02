You can now indulge in the fashion sense of the celebrated artist Rihanna, who is widely recognized as a modern-day fashion icon. The book “Rihanna and the Clothes She Wears” satisfies the cravings of fans and fashion enthusiasts alike, boasting over 100 images of Rihanna and her favorite designers who have influenced her taste.

The book, authored by esteemed fashion writer Terry Newman, is an exceptional read that offers a fresh perspective on Rihanna’s style.

Rihanna is a trailblazer who defies conventions in all spheres of her life, whether music, fashion, beauty, philanthropy, business, or activism. With over 135 million followers on Instagram, she became Forbes‘ youngest self-made billionaire in 2022 at 34, all thanks to her Fenty Beauty empire.

Rihanna’s defense mechanism has always been fashion, as she mentioned in her acceptance speech for the CFDA Fashion Icon of the Year Award 2014.

“I grew up on a really small Island, and I didn’t have a lot of access to fashion, but as far as I could remember, fashion has always been my defense mechanism,” she said. “Even as a child, I remember thinking, she can beat me, but she cannot beat my outfit.”

As a CEO, mother, entertainer, and designer, Rihanna has repeatedly shown that she can conquer any field she sets her sights on. “Rihanna and the Clothes She Wears” by Terry Newman is a must-read for any fan who wants to discover how Rihanna defies expectations and makes her mark in the fashion world.