Forbes has unveilied the list of the 15 richest self-made women celebrities in America! Including some of the most fan-favorite A-List stars, celebrities, and athletes, the publication reports that they are worth a combined $10.8 billion.

From Taylor Swift, Rihanna, Madonna and Beyoncé on the top spots when it comes to women in the music business to Shonda Rimes and Reese Witherspoon in the film and television industry, and two members of the Kardashian-Jenner family entering the list.