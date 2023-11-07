The Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards (CFDA) took place on November 6th, at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City. The star-studded affair celebrates the contributions of designers, models, stylists, and other individuals who have made a significant impact on the fashion industry. Awards are given across various categories, such as womenswear, menswear, accessories, media, and emerging talent.

Some of the awards given tonight went to Latinos, with Willy Chavarria winning the award for American Menswear, and Chilean designer Maria Cornejo awarded with Lifetime Achievement. Other notable awards went to Serena Williams, who won the Fashion Icon Award, and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, who won for American Accessories Designer for their brand, The Row. The red carpet was filled with fashion and glamour, check out some of the best-dressed looks below.