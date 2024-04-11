EXCLUSIVE: Camila Mendes and Rudy Mancuso detail how they first met, their Brazilian upbringing, and their chemistry in ‘Música’

Now talking about your upbringing, tell me how it was in your house, the food that you ate, what language you used to speak.

Camila:

I think both of us grew up speaking Portuguese at home.

Rudy:

It’s my first language.

Camila:

It’s my first language as well. When I started going to school and I was living in the south in Georgia and Virginia, which is where I was born, or Virginia is where I was born, but I was surrounded by Americans. So I think I quickly adapted that language and that became my dominant language. And then when I moved to South Florida and grew up in Miami, I started to speak Portuguese with friends, not just family members. So that’s when my Portuguese started to get better. I also lived there when I was 11 years old, in Brasília, with my extended family. So I feel like now it’s like this whole other chapter of my latinidade where I get to embrace being Brazilian in a whole new way.

Rudy:

Growing up in Jersey, it felt like a mini Brazil because we spent a lot of time in this tight-knit neighborhood in Newark called the Ironbound. My mother and I spent a lot of time together growing up that’s why Portuguese was my first language. She almost single-handedly raised my sister and I. So Brazilian culture, film, music, food was around us much more than American or any other cultural values. She was constantly cooking, she was constantly speaking Portuguese. And she was constantly playing Brazilian music. So I knew more about Brazilian culture in my youth than I did any other.