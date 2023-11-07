Keanu Reeves and his girlfriend Alexandra Grant dazzle at the LACMA Gala

The stars were in the city of angels on Saturday for the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) Art + Film Gala Presented By Gucci. Among the best-dressed and cutest couples were, Keanu Reeves, and his girlfriend, Alexandra Grant.

The couple happily posed for photos, holding hands in front of the “Urban Lights,” public art installation created by artist Chris Burden. The large light posts stand in front of museum and consists of 202 vintage cast-iron street lamps collected from various cities around Southern California.

The 59-year-old Matrix star looked dapper and handsome in a black tuxedo paired with a black bow tie. His luscious hair flowed past his shoulders with his salt and pepper beard in full display.

As for Grant, the 50-year-old artist wore an elegant black gown with a keyhole cut-out in the front. She accessorized with a small black clutch purse and delicate beaded bracelets.

Their fashionable outing holds a special significance, as it was one of the first events where they made their first public debuts as a couple four years ago in 2019. Although it was not their first, it’s the first one that made headlines.

©GettyImages



Reeves and Grant in 2019

Their love story

Many outlets note that their first public appearance was at the LACMA awards in 2019, but their first red carpet appearance was in May 2019, at the MOCA Benefit at The Geffen Contemporary. Sources told Us Weekly later that year they’d been dating “for years” and it wasn’t a secret.



©GettyImages



Reeves and Grant’s first public appearence, May 2019



Their story seems to go back to 2011 when they worked together on Reeves’s first poetry book, Ode to Happiness, with Grant painting the illustrations. So cute!

They worked together again in 2015 for their second book, Shadows, which they coauthored. Grant photographed Reeves in various shadows. She photographed the actor’s shadow as a silhouette and other traces of light.

In 2017, they created their publishing company, X Artists Books. A source told Us in 2019, they started dating in the summer of that year.