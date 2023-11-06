Hollywood A-listers gathered on Saturday, November 4, as the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) rolled out the red carpet for its annual Art + Film Gala. This year’s event, co-chaired by the legendary Leonardo DiCaprio, LACMA trustee Eva Chow, Gucci Creative Director Sabato De Sarno, and Gucci President and CEO Jean-François Palus, proved to be a dazzling affair, even amid the backdrop of the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.

The night showcased a glittering array of celebrities, Oscar winners, and cultural icons, making it one of the last most star-studded gatherings in Hollywood of the year.