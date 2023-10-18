Marc Anthony was honored for his humanitarian work at the FGI Night Of Stars

The stars were out in full force at The Plaza Hotel in New York City as the Fashion Group International (FGI) celebrated its annual Night of Stars event. Among the glittering crowd was the iconic Salsa singer Marc Anthony and his radiant wife, Nadia Ferreira, who stole the spotlight.

The event was even more special as Marc Anthony was honored with the prestigious Humanitarian Award for his incredible work with the Maestro Cares Foundation. Their appearance celebrated love, commitment, and dedication to improving the world.

Nadia Ferreira and Marc Anthony at FGI Night of Stars held at The Plaza on October 17, 2023 in New York, New York.

A Remarkable Couple’s Night Out

The 55-year-old Puerto Rican singer and the 24-year-old former Miss Universe Paraguay made quite the entrance as they stepped onto the red carpet. Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira announced the birth of their first child together in June, and this event was an opportunity for them to shine as a couple. The pair was the epitome of grace and style as they cozied up for some photos, with Marc wrapping a supportive arm around his wife’s waist, showcasing their strong bond.

Marc Anthony is known for his chart-topping salsa hits and unmatched vocal talent, exuding sophistication and charm. Nadia Ferreira, a former Miss Universe and a rising star in her own right donned an elegant evening gown, radiating beauty and poise. Together, they were the embodiment of glamour and charisma.

A Humanitarian Honored for His Work

But the evening wasn’t just about glitz and glamour but also an occasion to celebrate Marc Anthony’s outstanding humanitarian work. The legendary singer received the prestigious Humanitarian Award for his dedication to improving the lives of disadvantaged children in Latin America and the United States through the Maestro Cares Foundation.

The Maestro Cares Foundation, which Marc co-founded, is a non-profit organization that strives to provide housing, nutrition, and education to disadvantaged children in underserved communities.

A Star-Studded Night

In the company of Whoopi Goldberg, who was honored with the American Icon Award, Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira were part of an illustrious group of luminaries gathered at the FGI Night of Stars. The event was a coming together of influential figures in fashion, entertainment, and philanthropy, all united in their efforts to impact society positively.

A Family Man with a Big Heart

Marc Anthony’s commitment to improving the world extends beyond his charity work. He is also a devoted father. With seven children, including 15-year-old twins Max and Emme, with his ex-wife, Jennifer Lopez, Marc’s family life is as important to him as his musical and philanthropic endeavors.