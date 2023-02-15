Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira are celebrating once more. The couple, who got married at the end of last month, has shared the news that they’re expecting a baby. It’s their first child together, marking for a momentous occasion.
Marc Anthony has been married three times and has six children. Scroll down to have a look at his kids and previous partners:
RELATED:
Nadia Ferreira spotted at Marc Anthony’s concert after their wedding
Marc Anthony reacted when a fan mentioned his ex-wife, Jennifer Lopez
More about
Want more HOLA! USA News?
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!