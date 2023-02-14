Marc Anthony reacted when a fan mentioned his ex-wife, Jennifer Lopez

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira are living happily in their first weeks as newlyweds, and although the couple is back to their professional activities, they continue sharing unforgettable moments.

The former beauty pageant attended the salsa singer’s concert on February 9, showing her most loving side. Despite her presence, a concertgoer dared to shout out Marc’s ex-wife, Jennifer Lopez, with whom he was married for seven years and had two children, Emme and Max.

©Hola



Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira got married on January 28, 2023

During the show, Marc Anthony began introducing a song and the emotions it evokes. “This next song in particular, I don’t know, every time I see she comes around, I don’t know... it gives me something very special...” Marc told the audience when suddenly, a man yelled at the top of his lungs: “For JLo!”.

To which Marc replied with a laugh: “For whom?” Immediately, the interpreter of “Vivir mi Vida” said: “Watch out, I’m active,” referring to his current relationship with Nadia Ferreira, his fourth wife..

Marc and JLo are about to celebrate an important date

Marc and JLo might reunite to celebrate the 15th birthday of their twins, Emme and Max. The teenagers will cut another cake on February 22.

©GettyImages



Marc and JLo

Marc and JLo got married in June 2004, after the singer divorced Miss Universe Dayanara Torres, and Lopez called off engagement with Ben Affleck.

In 2008, they welcomed their twins and announced their separation three years later. Although it was a painful moment for both of them, the exes remained close for the sake of her children, and they currently maintain a cordial relationship.